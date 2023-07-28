Jaxon Smith-Njigba makes remarkable one-handed TD catch at training camp

There is a reason why the 12th Man got excited when the Seattle Seahawks drafted Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Easily the best wide receiver in the 2023 NFL draft, Smith-Njigba was the first one off the board when the Seahawks selected him at No. 20 overall.

Seattle typically doesn’t make splashy picks like this, especially in the first round. But JSN fit a particular need for a legitimate No. 3 receiving option. If first impressions mean anything, it appears he will fill this role quite nicely.

Feel free to continue being excited, 12’s.

JSN WITH AN UNREAL ONE-HAND GRAB 🤯 pic.twitter.com/IhPjbRX89p — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) July 27, 2023

