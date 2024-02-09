Jaxon Smith-Njigba has lukewarm endorsement for new Bears offensive coordinator Shane Waldron

Former Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron has become Chicago's offensive coordinator. While making the rounds at Radio Row on Thursday, Seattle receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba was asked about Waldron.

First, the question from a Chicago-area media outet: "Bears fans are super-interested about the offensive coordinator coming in, Shane Waldron. What can you tell them about who they just hired to get this offense where it needs to go?"

Smith-Njigba initially stalled and stammered for a few seconds before saying, "This is live?"

The host told Smith-Njigba that the show isn't live. He then tried to play it off (possibly), by saying, "I'm playing."

"Good luck to y'all," Smith-Njigba said. "I mean, he's a great person. He's a great offensive coordinator. I was very lucky to have him my first year. Learned a lot from him. I think him and [quarterback] Justin [Fields] will mesh well and adding more guys around him I think will be great."

It was either a nice attempt at a save, or Smith-Njigba has a very dry sense of humor. Regardless, it seemed to be a rare moment of candor at a time when most people go out of their way to say all the right things.