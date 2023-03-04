Jaxon Smith-Njigba blasts critics saying Justin Fields is just a running back

Bears quarterback Justin Fields emerged as one of the NFL’s most electrifying players last season, where he showed why he’s arguably the best running quarterback in the league.

Fields became just the third quarterback to rush for 1,000 yards in a single season, joining the likes of Lamar Jackson and Michael Vick. And just like what Jackson has had to deal with, there are some people saying Fields is just a running back playing quarterback.

Fields’ former Ohio State teammate, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, arguably the best wide receiver prospect in the 2023 draft class, blasted critics for their lazy evaluation of Fields.

“I wouldn’t think they’re very smart,” Smith-Njigba said at the NFL Scouting Combine on Friday. “I would think they need to do more research, more film watching. Do something different.”

Jaxon Smith -Njigba on critics saying Justin Fields is just a running back. “I would say they are not very smart.” “He can do whatever you need.” pic.twitter.com/tcR1a9xVLB — Josh Schrock (@Schrock_And_Awe) March 3, 2023

Would Smith-Njigba say Fields is a pocket passer?

“He’s whatever you need him to be,” he said. “He’s a great passer, has a great arm, great eyes, great vision, reads the defense well.”

There’s no doubt Fields needs to improve as a passer. But, as we saw from Fields in college and at times in Chicago, he’s got impressive deep ball accuracy and a cannon of an arm. Once the Bears upgrade his supporting cast and Fields takes the next step forward, the sky’s the limit for what Fields and this offense can accomplish.

