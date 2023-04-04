Jaxon Smith-Njigba attends Red Sox game at Fenway: 'Maybe I’m here in a few months'

Jaxon Smith-Njigba 'loved' Boston experience: 'Maybe I'm here in a few months' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, arguably the top wide receiver in the 2023 NFL Draft class, took in the action at Fenway Park on Monday night.

The Ohio State product was in attendance to watch his brother Canaan Smith-Njigba, a rookie outfielder for the Pittsburgh Pirates. His presence predictably excited the fans who hope to see the New England Patriots select him with their first-round pick later this month.

JSN added to the excitement by raving about his time in Boston.

“I’ve loved it here so far," he told NESN's Jahmai Webster on the game broadcast. "Y’all have treated me with great respect and shown me a great time. We’ll see, maybe I’m here in a few months.”

Smith-Njigba missed most of the 2022 season due to a hamstring injury but was outstanding in 2021. He tallied 95 receptions for 1,606 yards and nine touchdowns that season for the Buckeyes. A tremendous route-runner, he would immediately upgrade the Patriots offense and add another weapon to third-year quarterback Mac Jones' disposal.

New England recently visited Ohio State for "extensive meetings" with Smith-Njigba and offensive tackle Paris Johnson, according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.

The Patriots have the No. 14 overall pick in the first round of the draft, which is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET on April 27.