Jaxon Smith-Njigba among 4 early standouts from Seahawks training camp

Later today the pads will go on for the Seahawks and the real work preparing for the 2023 NFL season will begin. While we have to take everything that happens before the pads come on with an asterisk, it is still worth noting what’s been going on at training camp.

So far, a few themes have emerged. Injuries to the top two players on the depth chart has shaken up the picture at running back, opening up more opportunities for DeeJay Dallas and rookie Kenny McIntosh. Seattle has also shown tremendous depth and talent at wide receiver and cornerback, two of their strongest positions on the roster this year.

The Seahawks have also gotten a mix of solid production from both their younger players – one rookie in particular – as well as the veterans, including the oldest guy on the team.

Here are four standouts from the first four days of camp.

Rookie WR Jaxon-Smith Njigba

(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

The Seahawks might just have one of the meanest passing games in the NFL this year. Already strong at wide receiver with DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, Seattle completed the picture by picking Jaxon Smith-Njigba with one of their two first-round draft picks. JSN has impressed throughout the offseason and now that training camp has arrived he’s emerged as the single most-promising playmaker on the field. No other player has been getting more praise from writers, coaches and teammates.

33-year old LB Bobby Wagner

(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

While Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s NFL journey is just getting started, 33-year old off-ball linebacker Bobby Wagner is nearing the end of his. However, Wagner is not going quietly into that good night. Claiming that he still has a lot to prove, Wagner appears to be back to the high level we’ve come to expect from No. 54 over the years. Some observeres even believe that Wagner is even faster and more impactful now than he’s ever been.

RFA stud CB Mike Jackson

(AP Photo/ John Froschauer)

Pete Carroll has to be absolutely giddy about the depth his team has displayed at cornerback throughout this offseason. Even with 2022 stud rookie Riq Woolen starting camp on the PUP list and No. 5 overall pick Devon Witherspoon sitting out the first few days before he signed his rookie contract, this group has looked exceptional. Veteran corner Mike Jackson has balled out so well at OTas and camp that it appears his spot at the left boundary is safe, as Witherspoon is now competing with Coby Bryant for snaps in the slot.

Resurgent third-year CB Tre Brown

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

On the other side the Seahawks have gotten another pleasant surprise in 2021 fourth-round draft pick Tre Brown. Injuries have slowed his development and limited his playing time to a brief but promising stretch his rookie season, but Brown has rebounded big-time and has been getting acclaim from all angles. Brown won’t be beating out Riq Woolen for the starting right boundary position, but it’s certainly appears that this team has serious depth at every cornerback spot.

More training camp stories

(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Seahawks 2023 training camp: Sights, sounds from Sunday practice

Seahawks 2023 training camp: 4 takeaways from practice No. 4

Seahawks 2023 training camp: 4 takeaways from practice No. 3

Seahawks updated 90-man roster going into Day 3 of training camp

Seahawks 2023 training camp: 75 photos from the first 2 practices

Seahawks 2023 training camp: Sights and sounds from Day 2

Seahawks 2023 training camp: 7 takeaways from Day 1 of practice

Seahawks make flurry of moves heading into 2023 training camp

Seahawks place 6 players on PUP list to start training camp

6 veterans who may be on the roster bubble at camp

5 most important position battles to watch at camp

Seahawks announces dates, details for training camp

Headlines from around the NFL

Sam Greene-USA TODAY Sports

Former Seattle RB/KR Godwin Igwebuike signing with Falcons

Cards QB Kyler Murray’s timeline to return from his ACL injury

Could-have-been Seahawk Jalen Carter excelling at Eagles camp

Superstar RB Jonathan Taylor requests a trade from the Colts

Watch: Slow-motion replay of Joe Burrow’s “calf injury”

Sean Payton insists Russell Wilson still has gas in the tank

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire