Jaxon Brigman, who painfully lost Tour card in 1999, dies at age 50

Former touring professional Jaxon Brigman died on Aug. 14 at age 50. No cause of death was mentioned in his obituary.

Brigman played primarily on the Korn Ferry Tour (then known as the Nike Tour) in the mid-1990s through mid-2000s. He was most known professionally for a Q-School incident in 1999 that cost him a PGA Tour card.

Brigman shot 65 in the final round of the qualifying tournament in 1999, recording seven birdied and no bogeys. In a story he later detailed to John Feinstein, Brigman’s playing competitor that day at Doral, Jay Hobby, wrote down a 4 instead of a 3 at the par-4 13th and had it circled.

Brigman, then 28 and never a Tour member, saw seven circles on his scorecard and signed. Though he wasn’t disqualified for signing an incorrect scorecard, he had to accept a 66 and missed qualifying by that one shot.

An amateur standout, Brigman was part of Oklahoma State’s national championship team in 1991 and was an All-American in ’93. But his success didn’t translate to the pros. He played in 167 events on the Korn Ferry Tour and competed seven times on the PGA Tour, never earning status. His best finish on Tour was a tie for 10th at the 2005 Byron Nelson.

After retiring, he worked as a golf equipment representative and later in the HVAC industry.

As Brigman also discussed in talking with Feinstein, failing to earn his Tour card paled in comparison to the tragedy his family experience in 2011, when his 3-year-old daughter, Tatum, died in a car crash.

Brigman is survived by his 15-year-old daughter, Malyn.