Jax State football transfer portal tracker 2023: Who is joining, leaving the Gamecocks, Rich Rodriguez

While Jacksonville State football is still awaiting its bowl game announcement, there has been some movement in the transfer portal for the Gamecocks.

JSU wrapped up the regular season at 8-4 with a final and second Conference USA loss to New Mexico State. Jax State had only two conference losses, to the Aggies and Liberty — who squared off for the conference title. The Gamecocks finished third in the conference.

The Gamecocks are in their first season as an FBS program after transitioning from the FCS level. They are led by Rich Rodriguez, the former Michigan, Arizona and West Virginia coach, who is in his second season at the school.

The start date for student-athletes to enter their names into the NCAA transfer portal opens on Dec. 4, but grad transfers can enter at any point.

Players joining Jacksonville State football via transfer portal

So far no players have announced intentions to join Jax State via the portal.

Players entering the portal from Jax State football

Alen Karajic, kicker

The four-year starter at kicker announced his decision to enter the portal before the Jax State bowl game was announced. It's not clear if he will be able to play in the bowl game. He went 43 of 68 on field goals in his career.

Draft declarations, players moving on from Jacksonville State football

No players have announced future intentions but with plenty of super seniors announcements could be coming any day

