Jax State football transfer commit Zevi Eckhaus flips to Washington State

A transfer quarterback that was committed to Jacksonville State football, and talked about by head coach Rich Rodriguez on Early Signing Day was announced as a commitment by Washington State.

Washington State posted on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter, Saturday night that Eckhaus signed with the Cougars. Eckhaus posted on X the same graphic.

Eckhaus threw for 2,907 yards and 28 touchdowns during his senior season at Bryant. For his career, he threw for 8,513 yards and 75 touchdowns. He came to Bryant from Carver City, California, after staring at Culver City High and being selected as the Los Angles Times back of the year.

On signing day, a Jax State spokesman told the Gadsden Times that Eckhaus selected the school over Akron, Western Michigan, Northern Illinois and Buffalo. Eckhaus is a 6-foot-1, 205-pound quarterback, who would've had one year left of eligibility.

With Jacksonville State not starting until Monday, Jan. 8, any transfer would not be official until enrolling.

ROSTER TAMPERING: Jacksonville State football coach Rich Rodriguez makes accusation of roster tampering

TOP 5 MOMENTS: What were the top-5 moments of Jacksonville State football's first FBS season

What Rich Rodriguez said on signing day about Eckhaus

On signing day, Rodriguez said that at least three transfers had signed a financial aid agreements, but Jax State website only listed Cam Jones and Samario Rudolph.

"Unbelievable accuracy and timing. He's an athletic guy, he can run. Every pass was right on the money, extremely intelligent, extremely intelligent. California kid that went to Bryant, on the east coast, talk about the other end of the world. Made an immediate impact from his freshman year, when the starter got hurt and for three years he's been the guy, just extremely impressed with his maturity, his intelligence, his ability. We need an older guy. We lose an old man in Zion (Webb) and we need an older guy to compete right away," Rodriguez said.

What Rich Rodriguez said about quarterback room

On signing day, Rodriguez said that the Gamecocks were open to signing another quarterback, from any level, but felt good about the position room even with Zion Webb graduating.

"We'll sign another quarterback too, if we find the right guy. We don't have to, whether its a high school guy, a JC guy or a transfer guy. We may sign another one. I feel good about where our room is at, with Zion gone and an older guy who can come in and compete," Rodriguez said.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Jax State football transfer commit Zevi Eckhaus flips to Washington State