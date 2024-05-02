Jax delivers a shutout as Rebels blank Spring Grove

May 1—The Southland baseball team beat Spring Grove (8-2 overall) 5-0 on the road Wednesday.

Riley Jax struck out ten, while allowing just two hits in seven innings for the Rebels (8-1 overall).

"Riley played an unbelievable game today," Southland head coach Scott Koenigs said. "His fast ball was the hardest he's thrown all year and his breaking ball had great bite."

Southland pitching: Riley Jax (W) 7 IP, 2 H, 1 BB, 0 R, 10 K

Southland hitting: Gavin Nelsen, 0-for-3, R, 2 BBs; Tyson Stevens, 0-for-1, RBI, R, 3 BBs; Travis Kirtz, 1-for-3, RBI, R, BB; Austin Swenson, 1-for-4; Jonas Wiste, 1-for-3, double, BB; Easton Meyer, 0-for-2, R, 2 BBs; Beau Sathre, 1-for-2, R, 2 BBs; Maverick Hanna, 1-for-3, R, BB