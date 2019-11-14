Jaworski scores 23 to carry Lafayette past Princeton 72-65

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) -- Justin Jaworski had 23 points as Lafayette topped Princeton 72-65 on Wednesday night, spoiling the Tigers’ home opener.

Myles Cherry had 15 points for Lafayette (2-1), which bounced back from a tough, 73-72 loss at St. Francis-Brooklyn. E.J. Stephens added 11 points.

Richmond Aririguzoh had 19 points and nine rebounds for the Tigers (0-3). Drew Friberg added 16 points. Jaelin Llewellyn had 13 points.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Lafayette plays Delaware at home on Saturday. Princeton faces Indiana on the road next Wednesday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com