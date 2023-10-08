Jawhar Jordan, Louisville outrun Notre Dame

The question of whether Notre Dame’s loss to Ohio State will no longer resonate when it comes to making decisions about the College Football Playoff.

That’s because undefeated Louisville dealt the Fighting Irish their second loss of 2023, 33-20, Saturday night.

Jawhar Jordan rushed for 143 yards and two touchdowns as the Cardinals remained undefeated through six games.

Notre Dame, meanwhile, fell to 5-2 in losing to an ACC opponent.

The game was knotted at 7 but Louisville dominated after the break.

The Cardinals scored 10 points in the third quarter and 16 in the fourth as they handled Notre Dame.

Sam Hartman, Notre Dame’s quarterback, was picked off twice and lost two fumbles.

The apologists will say Notre Dame was looking forward to its home game next week against USC.

The reality is that the Fighting Irish were dominated by a Louisville team that made gigantic strides under first-year coach Jeff Brohm.

Singer Jack Harlow savored the victory by the Lousiville team he cheered on.

