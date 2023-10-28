Jawhar Jordan, Louisville football star RB, reportedly expected to play against Duke today

Louisville running back Jawhar Jordan will reportedly be active for the No. 18 Cardinals' game against No. 21 Duke.

ESPN's Pete Thamel was first to report Jordan's expected return to action following a hamstring injury while also noting that Duke quarterback Riley Leonard will be a game-time decision. U of L cornerback Jarvis Brownlee's status is still uncertain after sustaining a foot injury.

Jordan has been one of the highlights of U of L's offense, averaging 7.4 yards per carry, which ranks third nationally. He is the ACC's second leading rusher and ranks 22nd nationally with 661 rushing yards on the season.

The redshirt junior played only two series against Pitt before being held out with the hamstring injury. Maurice Turner and Isaac Guerendo finished the game with 81 and 38 yards, respectively. Guerendo also scored two touchdowns for the Cardinals.

Following the 38-21 loss to Pitt, the Cardinals had an open week and Jordan didn't practice. Head coach Jeff Brohm said Monday that the running back did "strong rehab work on the side of the field" and wanted to see how Jordan practiced before deciding if he'd play on Saturday.

"I'm always hopeful that we can get him back," Brohm said of Jordan. "But until I see him practice football in a normal setting, I wouldn't be able to tell you that."

