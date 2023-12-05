Jawhar Jordan, Bryan Hudson, Ashton Gillotte highlight AP's All-ACC football first team

Jawhar Jordan, Bryan Hudson and Ashton Gillotte were named to the AP All-ACC first team announced Tuesday.

The three were key pieces to Louisville's first ACC championship appearance. Despite dealing with a hamstring injury, Jordan became the Cardinals' first 1,000-yard rusher since Javian Hawkins in 2019. Hawkins was one of the reasons Jordan transferred to Louisville from Syracuse.

“I saw the way they were using Javian Hawkins,” Jordan told The Courier Journal in November. “It was just refreshing seeing the way they were using him when we're similar size. I just told myself, ‘I want to be a part of an offense like that.’”

Jordan was limited but never missed a game this season, totaling 1,128 yards and 13 touchdowns on 181 carries. He caught 21 passes for 246 yards and a score. Though Jordan, a redshirt junior, could return for another year at Louisville, he could also opt to enter the NFL draft. After U of L's ACC championship loss to Florida State on Saturday, Jordan said he was "just worried about the next opportunity, which is the bowl game."

Gillotte, too, could enter the draft as a junior. He anchored Louisville's defense, which had the nation's best red zone defense and ranked 12th in rushing defense, 16th in total defense and 26th in tackles for loss and sacks. The defensive lineman led the Cardinals in sacks (11) and tackles for loss (14 ½), totaling 45 tackles, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery ahead of the Holiday Bowl.

Hudson, who also played through injuries, ended his senior season as the 2023 Jacobs Blocking Trophy winner. The Cardinals' starting center never gave up a sack and blocked for an offense that averaged 30.9 points and 419.3 yards of total offense per game (44th nationally).

Louisville wideout Jamari Thrash made the AP's All-ACC second team. The Cardinals' leading receiver had 858 yards and six touchdowns on 63 receptions in 12 games. The redshirt junior will also have decisions to make about his future but said Saturday that he will play in the bowl game.

Louisville will play USC in the Holiday Bowl on Dec. 27 in San Diego.

