Jawad Williams: There is a ‘Lack of accountability’ with UNC this season

With just four regular season games left, the UNC basketball program is sitting on the outside-looking in when it comes to the NCAA Tournament.

After winning 10 of the previous 12 games, the Tar Heels hit a wall and have been totally out of sync over the last month, losing five of the last six games.

Now just 16-11 overall and 8-8 in ACC play, the Tar Heels need to find something quick and finish the season strong to have any chance of heading to the NCAA Tournament.

What’s a reason for the lack of cohesiveness and consistency with this team? Former UNC forward Jawad Williams gave his input.

“I think the expectations were very high. I never expected them to be in this situation… there looks like there’s a disconnect between each other,” Williams said. “At the end of the day, you have to learn to play for each other and if they can’t it’s going to be a long season. Ant that’s where they are right now.”

UNC was the preseason No. 1 team in the country but as of now are a far cry from that projection.

The Tar Heels’ 11 losses are tied for the most by an AP preseason No. 1 team in history. The AP preseason poll began in 1961-62.

“With this team, I think there’s a lack of accountability,” Williams said. “… Sometimes you just have to let guys know what it is whether they like it or not. It’s always better to be respected than liked.”

The remaining opponents for the Tar Heels are Notre Dame, No. 7 Virginia, Florida State and Duke.

Only Virginia and Duke are NCAA Tournament teams.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire