Javy Baez apologizes to fans for 'thumbs down' gesture | Mets Pre Game

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

New York Mets IF Javier Baez issues an apology to fans for the thumbs down gesture he, Francisco Lindor and Kevin Pillar partook in the last couple of games. Baez says he is committed to winning and playing this game for the fans of New York.

Recommended Stories