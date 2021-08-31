Javy Baez apologizes to fans for 'thumbs down' gesture | Mets Pre Game

SNY

On Mets Pre Game, Todd Zeile reacts to Javier Baez and Francisco Lindor apologizing for their 'thumbs down' celebration. Zeile says that the team lacks 'New York' veterans that could help the newer guys understand the fan base better.