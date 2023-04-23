Javonte Williams on track to play in 2023 for Denver Broncos

Former North Carolina Tar Heels running back Javonte Williams showed signs of being a franchise back for the Denver Broncos in his rookie season back in 2021. But a setback in 2022 after suffering a torn ACL cost him most of his season and now he’s rehabbing to get back out there.

Williams won’t be ready to go for offseason workouts and training camp as he’s still rehabbing but it shouldn’t keep him out for the entire season.

Broncos general manager George Paton spoke to reporters last week and revealed that the rehab plan has him on track to return sometime in 2023.

“Javonte is doing really well in his rehab,” Paton said. “We don’t have a date, but we feel good, we feel good that he’ll be back this season. We’re not entirely sure when. He’s progressing very well.”

Williams split time with Melvin Gordon in his first two seasons with the Broncos but still rushed for 1,107 yards and 4 touchdowns on 250 carries in 21 games.

Last season, he was expected to take on a bigger role before his knee injury, playing in just four games. When Williams returns, the Broncos will likely work him back into a rotation in that backfield under new head coach Sean Payton.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire