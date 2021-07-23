Running back Javonte Williams has signed his first NFL contract.

Williams was the only Broncos pick without a deal heading into the weekend, but Mike Klis of KUSA reports that the second-round pick has agreed to his four-year rookie deal.

Williams ran for 2,073 yards over his final two seasons at North Carolina while splitting time in the backfield with Jets fourth-round pick Micheal Carter. He averaged 7.3 yards per carry and scored 22 overall touchdowns during the 2020 season.

The Broncos parted ways with Phillip Lindsay this offseason, but still have Melvin Gordon on the roster. Signs have pointed to the rookie having the edge for lead back duties in Denver this season, which makes the running back competition something to watch during training camp this summer.

Javonte Williams signs, Broncos have all 2021 draft picks under contract originally appeared on Pro Football Talk