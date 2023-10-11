Javonte Williams set to play, Frank Clark out for Thursday

The Broncos will have running back Javonte Williams available when they play the Chiefs on Thursday night.

After missing last week's matchup with the Jets with a quad injury, Williams is off the injury report and expected to play against Kansas City.

Williams has rushed for 138 yards on 38 carries so far this season. He’s also caught 11 passes for 51 yards.

But the Broncos won’t have edge rusher Frank Clark, who’s been ruled out with an illness. He was listed on the injury report as a non-participant on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Defensive tackle D.J. Jones (knee) and linebacker Baron Browning (knee) have also been ruled out.

But tight end Greg Dulcich may be able to play. He was designated to return to practice from injured reserve on Tuesday and was listed as a limited participant in the session. He was listed as a full participant on Wednesday, which is a good sign for his potential availability.

Denver will have to add Dulcich to the 53-man roster for him to play on Thursday.

Safety Justin Simmons (hip), center Lloyd Cushenberry (quad), nose tackle Mike Purcell (ribs), and linebacker Justin Strnad (back) are all off the injury report and expected to play.