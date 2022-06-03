Javonte Williams: Russell Wilson is ‘like a coach on the field’ for Broncos

Peyton Manning was essentially a player-coach when he served as the Denver Broncos’ quarterback from 2012-2015.

It seems that Russell Wilson will have a similar role in Denver.

“[He’s] like a coach on the field,” running back Javonte Williams said last week. “There are no questions that I’ve asked ‘Russ’ that he doesn’t know the answers to.

“If I forget a play or something, I’ll be like, ‘Hey Russ, what do I have [to do],’ and he’ll tell me really quick. Just someone like that who can correct you when you have a mistake or anything like that is always good.”

Wilson is also learning a new offense but the Broncos have tailored it to fit their new franchise quarterback — he’s had a say in much of it, and the QB has quickly picked up what’s new to him.

Much like Manning, Wilson is a diligent student of the game (as we’ve seen from him watching film with Manning), and he’s been helping coach up teammates this offseason.

Wilson seems to be just what the doctor ordered for Denver’s offense.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts