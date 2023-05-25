Javonte Williams returns to practice for Denver Broncos

Former North Carolina Tar Heel running back Javonte Williams is working his way back from a knee injury early in 2022 that cost him most of his second season in the league. With Williams recovering, there were reports that he could miss the start of training camp.

But as the Denver Broncos hit the practice fields this week for OTA’s and Williams was out there with the team.

The running back was officially ‘limited’ in practice but was out there participating. And that’s great news for Williams and the Broncos as they get set for the upcoming 2023 NFL season under Sean Payton.

The practice was non-contact and there were no pads for the players but it’s still nice to see Williams out there taking handoffs. Following practice, Payton spoke on Williams and his situation:

“He’s working in a limited capacity,” Payton said. “We’re being smart, obviously. I’ve said this to you [media members] before, we were encouraged heading into this time of the [off]season. So it’s good to have him out here.”

In two seasons in the NFL, Williams has 250 rushing attempts for 1,107 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire