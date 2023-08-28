Javonte Williams’ return gives a big boost to Broncos’ offense

Last season, in the fourth game of the season, Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams suffered a serious knee injury. Williams ended up tearing the ACL and LCL in his knee and missed the rest of the season.

However, Williams has fully recovered and he returned to action in Week 2 of the preseason, as the Broncos faced off against the San Francisco 49ers. While he finished the game with just three carries for 12 yards, he also pulled in four catches for 18 yards.

Williams’s return to action has given some Denver players optimism. Broncos outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper recently spoke highly of Williams and his return to the field, believing he will be an asset to the Broncos as they continue their cultural rebound.

“It’s great,” Cooper said of Williams’ return. “Javonte is one of the best running backs in the league and it’s phenomenal to have him back. I just think after his injury last year, we took a real hard hit to our offensive, missing him the whole entire year.

“But now that he’s back and he’s healthy and he is good, I think it just adds to our offense even more. And we’re really excited to have him back, really glad that he’s healthy. And I just can’t wait to just see what he does this year.”

As the Broncos enter the final cuts for their 53-man roster, Williams’s return will only strengthen their team with him back in the lineup.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire