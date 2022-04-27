Javonte Williams has no qualms about splitting carries with Melvin Gordon, again

Last year, Broncos running backs Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams each had exactly 203 rushing attempts. This year, something like that could happen again.

Gordon has returned, just two days before the draft. He and Williams figure to share the load, again.

Earlier in the day, Williams addressed with reporters the possibility of Gordon re-signing.

“Whatever [G.M.] George [Paton] has planned, I’m ready,” Williams said. “If I have to split carries, or if I’m the starter — it doesn’t matter. Whatever it is, I’m just trying to win the Super Bowl.”

Last month, new coach Nathaniel Hackett made it clear that he wants to have plenty of help at tailback.

“You always want to have as many as you can,” Hackett said at the league meetings. “You want a big stable. You want to have a guy that you can feed and make sure he gets a lot. . . . You want to make sure you can split it as much as you can. I think last year, we had a great — actually, a lot of the places that I’ve been, there’s always been kind of two guys because you always want to try to split the load as much as you can. At the same time, he’s a great player. We’ll just have to see how the whole thing goes.”

We now know how it will go in 2022. Williams and Gordon, sharing the load in the running game for the Broncos.

