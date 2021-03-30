Javonte Williams, Michael Carter scouted by Cardinals at pro day

The Arizona Cardinals could select a running back in next month’s NFL draft. There are a pair of talented prospects who played for North Carolina and they held their pro day. The Cardinals were in attendance but were clearly there for two players in particular — running backs Javonte Williams and Michael Carter.

How do we know?

That would be because, according to CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones, running backs coach James Saxon was in attendance.

Teams who sent their RBs coach to UNC for Javonte Williams and Michael Carter's pro day: Cardinals, Panthers, Bears, Jaguars, Cowboys, Broncos, Lions, Dolphins, Saints, Eagles and Steelers — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) March 29, 2021

Williams is a prospect largely seen as a guy who will be drafted in the second round but could land in the first round. Some make the case that he should be RB1 in this draft class.

Williams rushed for 1,140 yards on 7.3 yards per attempt and 19 touchdowns. he added 25 receptions for 305 yards and three more scores.

Carter, who was a senior in 2020, actually led the Tar Heels in rushing with 1,245 yards on 8.0 yards per rush. He scored nine touchdowns on the ground, adding 25 catches for 267 yards and two touchdowns.

The Cardinals have not yet addressed the running back room this offseason, leaving Chase Edmonds as the only back with NFL rushing attempts. As things stand, they are sure to draft a running back at some point.

