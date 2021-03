NBA.com

In his Nuggets debut, Aaron Gordon recorded 13 points (6-9 FG) and two rebounds as they defeated the Hawks, 126-102. Additionally for the Nuggets, Nikola Jokic recorded 16 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists in the victory, while Trae Young tallied 21 points, five rebounds and seven assists for the Hawks in the losing effort. The Nuggets improve to 28-18 on the season, while the Hawks fall to 23-23.