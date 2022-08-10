Javonte Williams listed as number one RB on Broncos’ depth chart

The NFL preseason kicks off this weekend for teams as we inch closer and closer to the start of the 202 campaign. And with preseason here, NFL teams are releasing their unofficial depth charts which gives fans an early look at where players stand on the roster.

For the Denver Broncos, the team is getting ready to host the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday night and when they do a former UNC running back should be the starter.

Javonte Williams was listed as the starter at running back as he enters his second season in the league. Williams was listed ahead of veteran Melvin Gordon as both are expected to play.

Per the Broncos website, the two backs will be on a pitch count so we could see this as a running back by committee approach for the regular season:

Second-year back Javonte Williams is listed as the Broncos’ starting running back, which reflects his first-up status in the Broncos’ 11-on-11 work. Offensive Coordinator Justin Outten did note Monday that there would be a “pitch count” for the running backs, and their usage would be dependent on the week’s game plan.

The 22-year-old Williams is coming off a rookie year in which he rushed for 903 yards and 4 touchdowns while catching 43 passes for 316 yards and three touchdowns.

Williams is looking to become that lead back in Denver’s offense which is now led by quarterback Russell Wilson.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire