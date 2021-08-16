Broncos running back Melvin Gordon missed the preseason opener with a groin injury, and rookie second-round draft pick Javonte Williams impressed in his work with the first-string offense.

Broncos coach Vic Fangio said Gordon’s injury is minor, but Fangio spoke more about Williams, who had five carries for 29 yards.

“Was anxious to see him because you can look at running backs all you want in practice and they can do good and get better,” Fangio said, via Zack Kelberman of SI.com. “But ultimately the number one job of a running back is to be able to make people miss or break tackles. And he was able to do that. And you could only find that in a game. So I was really anxious to see him, and obviously he didn’t disappoint.”

Broncos running back Mike Boone is also out with an injury, so there are fewer options in the backfield, which means more opportunities for Williams to prove that he deserves to be the Broncos’ primary ball carrier.

Javonte Williams getting more work as Melvin Gordon deals with groin injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk