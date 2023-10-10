Javonte Williams up to full practice, Greg Dulcich designated for return from IR

Broncos running back Javonte Williams appears to be trending toward a return to the lineup.

Williams missed Sunday's loss to the Jets with a quad injury and was listed as limited in practice on Monday's injury report. Williams moved up to full practice on Tuesday, which would seem to be a good sign for his availability for Thursday night's game against the Chiefs.

The Broncos had three additions to the injury report. Defensive end Frank Clark was out with an illness while tight end Greg Dulcich and linebacker Justin Strnad were both limited participants. Dulcich (hamstring) was designated for return from injured reserve on Tuesday while Strnad is dealing with a back injury.

Linebacker Baron Browning (knee), center Lloyd Cushenberry (quad), defensive tackle Mike Purcell (ribs), and safety Justin Simmons (hip) were limited for the second day in a row.