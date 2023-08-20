Javonte Williams felt "like a weight lifted off of me" in return to game action

The Broncos didn't wait long before trying to get running back Javonte Williams going on Saturday night.

Williams was playing in a game for the first time since his season-ending knee injury in Week Four of last season and Russell Wilson threw the ball his way on Denver's first offensive play against the 49ers. Williams couldn't hold onto that throw, but picked up 12 yards on a second down catch and wound up with four catches for 18 yards and three carries for 12 yards before leaving the game.

“It was like a weight lifted off of me,'' Williams said, via Mike Klis of KUSA. "I was thinking it would hurt or something but I really didn’t feel it. I got right back up. . . . It was all about getting the nerves out. I just wanted to get tackled again and see how it goes. That's the biggest hurdle I feel I have left."

Williams hasn't had any setbacks this summer and Saturday's game showed he is on track to be back in his old role in the offense once the regular season gets underway.