Javonte Williams feels ‘ready to go’ for Broncos training camp

When former UNC football running back Javonte Williams tore his ACL last season, the fear was that he may not be ready for the start of the 2023 NFL season. But now, Williams has recovery has progressed and it appears as if he will be ready to go for training camp.

The Denver Broncos running back met the media at a football camp on Sunday and revealed some good news.

Williams was asked if he would be medically cleared for training camp, he told reporters: “I mean, that’s the plan. I feel like I’m ready to go.”

That’s certainly great news for both Williams and the Broncos as he appears to be on track to start the season. Williams entered last year splitting the workload with veteran Melvin Gordon.

But this year, he could be the team’s workhorse back and finally have that breakout season. In two years in the NFL, Williams has rushed for 1,107 yards on 250 carries with 4 touchdowns.

Let’s hope Williams stays on track and can establish himself as the top back in Denver as the team looks to rebound after a disappointing 2022 season.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire