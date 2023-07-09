Javonte Williams: I feel like I'm ready to go

There continues to be optimism about Broncos running back Javonte Williams' availability for the start of training camp.

Broncos head coach Sean Payton said this spring that Williams has a good chance to avoid going on the physically unable to perform list as he makes his way back from last year's torn ACL and Williams was able to participate in OTAs on a limited basis to further stoke those good feelings. Williams made an appearance at teammate Pat Surtain II's football camp on Sunday and said that he believes he is on track for a full return once the Broncos report to camp.

Williams said that he has continued working with the team's training staff since the offseason program came to an end and that he'll continue to consult with them about "how I feel, moving, just trying to get my speed back to normal, things like that" before a final decision on clearance. Williams was clear that he thinks he'll get the green light.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

"I mean, that's the plan. I feel like I’m ready to go ," Williams said, via Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com.

Williams ran for 903 yards as a rookie and had 204 yards on 47 carries before getting injured in Week Four last season. Samaje Perine signed with the Broncos as a free agent this offseason and will join Williams in the team's backfield once the 2021 second-round pick gets fully cleared.