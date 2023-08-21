Javonte Williams discusses his return to the field for Broncos

Former North Carolina Tar Heels running back Javonte Williams has made his return to the football field 11 months after suffering a torn ACL in 2022.

Williams hit the field on Saturday in the Denver Broncos’ preseason matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. The running back finished the game with seven touches for 30 yards, around the number that head coach Sean Payton had planned to give him leading into the game.

While he made his return, getting back on the field for Williams was a big accomplishment as there was a time in which some thought he may not even be ready for the regular season. But Williams proved that wrong and following the game, he talked about getting back on the field and how it was a weight that was being lifted.

“It was just like a weight lifted off of me,” Williams said via Tar Heel Tribune. “I was thinking it was going to hurt or something, but I really didn’t even feel it. I just jumped back up.”

If everything goes well, Williams is expected to have a big role in Denver’s offense which is led by quarterback Russell Wilson. Following a very disappointing season a year ago, the Broncos are looking to turn things around and Williams could be a big part of that.

