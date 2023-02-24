Javonte Williams could miss time in 2023 for Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos may be without a key pice on offense for a significant time in 2023.

After suffering a torn ACL and LCL in Week 4 last year, former UNC football running back Javonte Williams is expected to be out longer than expected. According to Broncos beat writer Jeff Legwold, Williams could miss time into the 2023 season.

The running back had hoped to be ready for training camp after suffering the injury but now it appears as if he will be out longer than expected. Here’s what Legwold wrote on the situation:

There’s also the matter of running back, where Javonte Williams’ multiple knee ligament tears could keep him out well into the 2023 season.

Williams was projected to be a breakout player last season despite splitting time with Melvin Gordon. But the injury in Week 4 slowed that down as did splitting time with Gordon.

Going into 2023 there’s a spot to be the lead back in Denver’s offense but with this news, it appears as if he will have to wait to make that impact longer than he wanted to.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire