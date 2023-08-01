Javonte Williams on ACL return: Broncos 'trying to hold me back, I'm trying to keep going'
Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams on ACL return on "Inside Training Camp Live," Broncos "trying to hold me back, I'm trying to keep going."
Tim Patrick missed all of last season after tearing his ACL in training camp, too.
“The plan” is for Javonte Williams to be fully available for the Broncos when training camp starts later this month, he said Sunday.
Jets head coach Robert Saleh rebuked Payton's assertions about their offensive coordinator.
Payton specifically called out former Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett for the 2022 failures.
There was a message behind Sean Payton's words.
The Broncos enter a critical season with a new coach.
Hackett didn't think it was appropriate when Payton called Hackett's time with the Broncos "one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL."
"I will be back on the field — better and stronger than ever — as soon as possible this season," the 24-year-old wrote on Instagram.
