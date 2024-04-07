Javonte Green breaks down highlight play in Bulls win over Knicks

The back-and-forth Chicago Bulls lived up to their name once again on Friday night. They took down the New York Knicks following a tough loss to the Atlanta Hawks, who they are fighting with for Play-In seeding. Their win over the Knicks was much-needed, and some unlikely heroes stepped up for Chicago.

Ayo Dosunmu put up 24 points and Andre Drummond had 10 points and 16 rebounds, but it was Javonte Green who stole the show against New York. The Bulls brought him on board on a 10-day contract, but he was recently converted to a standard deal. He threw down a monster jam in the second quarter.

After the game, Green spoke about the moment, as well as the fact that Drummond got fined for his celebration. (H/t ESPN)

“It was a great feeling,” Green said. “I’m not gonna help Andre pay the fine. Andre’s a pro. I feel like that’s my game, though. Just bring excitement to the game and just play as hard as I can and just try to win each game for the team.”

Green finished the game with a team-high 25 points to go along with 13 rebounds, one assist, two steals, and one block while shooting 10-of-14 from the field and 1-of-3 from behind the three-point line.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire