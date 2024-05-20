JaVonta Payton by the numbers versus San Antonio

San Antonio (6-2) defeated Arlington (1-7), 20-15, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas during Week 8 of the inaugural UFL season.

Former Vol and Arlington wide receiver JaVonta Payton recorded two receptions, 12 receiving yards, one receiving touchdown and was targeted five times. He also recorded one rushing attempt for -1 yard.

Payton played at Tennessee in 2021 under head coach Josh Heupel after transferring from Mississippi State. He recorded 18 receptions for 417 yards and six touchdowns at Tennessee.

Payton was not selected in the 2022 NFL draft. He signed with Arizona’s practice squad in 2022.

Arlington will next play on Saturday against St. Louis at Choctaw Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Kickoff between the Renegades and Battlehawks is slated for noon EDT and will be televised by ABC.

