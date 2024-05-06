JaVonta Payton by the numbers versus Michigan

Michigan (4-2) defeated Arlington (0-6), 28-27, at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan during Week 6 of the inaugural UFL season.

Former Vol and Arlington wide receiver JaVonta Payton recorded 14 rushing yards and one touchdown, while totaling two receptions for 38 yards. He was targeted seven times.

Payton played at Tennessee in 2021 under head coach Josh Heupel after transferring from Mississippi State. He recorded 18 receptions for 417 yards and six touchdowns at Tennessee.

Payton was not selected in the 2022 NFL draft. He signed with Arizona’s practice squad in 2022.

Arlington will next play on Saturday against Memphis at Choctaw Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Kickoff between the Renegades and Showboats is slated for Noon EDT and will be televised by ESPN.

