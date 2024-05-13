JaVonta Payton by the numbers versus Memphis

Arlington (1-6) defeated Memphis (1-6), 47-23, at Choctaw Stadium in Arlington, Texas during Week 7 of the inaugural UFL season.

Former Vol and Arlington wide receiver JaVonta Payton recorded four receptions for 82 yards and two touchdowns. He was targeted seven times.

Payton played at Tennessee in 2021 under head coach Josh Heupel after transferring from Mississippi State. He recorded 18 receptions for 417 yards and six touchdowns at Tennessee.

Payton was not selected in the 2022 NFL draft. He signed with Arizona’s practice squad in 2022.

Arlington will next play on Sunday against San Antonio at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Kickoff between the Renegades and Brahmas is slated for 4 p.m. EDT and will be televised by FOX.

