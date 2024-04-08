JaVonta Payton by the numbers at St. Louis

St. Louis (1-1) defeated Arlington (0-2), 27-24, at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri during Week 2 of the inaugural UFL season.

Former Vol and Arlington wide receiver JaVonta Payton totaled five receptions for 83 yards and was targeted six times. He also recorded 16 rushing yards on one attempt.

Payton played at Tennessee in 2021 under head coach Josh Heupel after transferring from Mississippi State. He recorded 18 receptions for 417 yards and six touchdowns at Tennessee.

Payton was not selected in the 2022 NFL draft. He signed with Arizona’s practice squad in 2022.

Arlington will next play on Saturday against DC at Choctaw Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Kickoff between the Renegades and Defenders is slated for 1 p.m. EDT and will be televised by ESPN.

READ: Former Vols on 2024 UFL rosters

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire