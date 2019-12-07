Javon Wims pretended to be a fan and discussed Week 14 injury with driver

Javon Wims left the Bears' Week 14 victory over the Cowboys in the second quarter with an apparent knee injury.

The severity of the injury was unknown at the time, but fortunately, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Friday that it's "nothing major."

Injury updates from last night:

- #Bears WR Javon Wims has a slight knee sprain, source said. Nothing major.

- #Cowboys WR Cedrick Wilson's ACL is intact & no surgery for him, sources said. But he has a knee sprain & is a candidate for Injured Reserve based on the time of year.



— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 6, 2019

Saturday afternoon, Wims posted a rather comical exchange between himself and a car driver (presumably an Uber driver, though that's not confirmed), wherein he discussed his injury as if he was just another fan.

"Nah he's not too bad," Wims assured the driver, after the driver said he hoped Wims wasn't seriously hurt. "I think he'll be alright... You know, I was at that game, so I saw him walk off. He walked off pretty gingerly, but it looked like he was okay.

"That kid got a bright future ahead of him, he got all the intangibles," Wims continued.

The two shared a laugh when Wims revealed his true identity. Wims' status for next week's matchup with the Packers isn't clear at the moment, but it's nice to see him making lemonade out of lemons for the time being.

