Javon Kinlaw showing 49ers ability to be more than two-down player

49ers' Kinlaw shows ability to be more than two-down player originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA -- There is little question defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw has a spot in the 49ers’ starting lineup alongside Arik Armstead.

Armstead is a three-down force who figures to be on the field for any big third-down play when the team goes with its best pass-rushers.

And Kinlaw appears to be making strides in his quest to join him as more just a two-down player.

“He's good in the run game, but also in the pass game, just being able to redirect off what's given to him,” 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans said of Kinlaw. “Whatever the guard or the center presents to him, is he able to counter with moves? And I think that's what you saw from the game.”

Kinlaw played 20 snaps in the 49ers’ preseason game Saturday against the Minnesota Vikings. Ryans said Kinlaw had a strong inside move, which caused Vikings rookie guard Ed Ingram to make an adjustment.

Then, Kinlaw took advantage of what was given to him and blew past Ingram on the outside to register an 11-yard sack.

“It was just good to see him just being instinctive, reacting and finishing and making a big play for us,” Ryans said. “So he just continues to improve each week that he's been out there from his first week to last week.”

Kinlaw appears to be healthy, happy, practicing regularly and improving for the first time since coming to the team as the No. 14 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The 49ers obtained the draft pick used on him as part of the trade that sent DeForest Buckner to the Indianapolis Colts.

He appeared in 18 games over his first two NFL seasons and registered 1.5 sacks.

He underwent ACL reconstruction in November, a surgery that appears to have solved the knee issue that plagued him since his arrival with the 49ers.

Story continues

“It’s going to be great to see where he ends up by the end of the year, when he continues to build all of those reps and how much better he can be,” Ryans said. “It's going to be cool to see.”

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast