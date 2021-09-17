Javon Kinlaw questionable for 49ers' Week 2 game vs. Eagles

Kinlaw looked good in practice, but questionable vs. Eagles originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. -- Javon Kinlaw gradually is making progress in his return to the field for the 49ers.

The defensive tackle officially is listed as questionable for the 49ers' Week 2 game on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles as he recovers from lingering issues in his right knee. Coach Kyle Shanahan shared how the second-year pro has looked since missing Week 1 with a knee injury.

“He had a good practice,” Shanahan said. “We will see how he feels after it, and how he looks tomorrow. Most of it was half-speed. We had one full speed period but he looked good and made it through.”

The uncertainty of Kinlaw’s involvement also has to do with the travel schedule of the team, the reaction of his knee to the elevation, and pressurization of the airplane.

“It’s each day,” Shanahan said. “When he does a little work, just seeing how it reacts the next day. He got a lot in yesterday and it was great today. He was on his feet most of the day today. We will fly out there tomorrow and see how it does tomorrow.”

The 2020 first-round pick could help the 49ers' run defense that was unable to stifle the Detroit Lions that were able to rack up 114 yards on the ground, 88 of which occurred in the first half.

Kinlaw's last game reps were in the 49ers' third preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders when he played 16 defensive snaps and four on special teams.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast