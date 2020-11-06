Javon Kinlaw promises 49ers won't be kept down after Packers loss

Kinlaw promises 49ers won't be kept down after Packers loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Things are spiraling downward for the 2020 49ers.

Decimated by injuries to a number of their star players, the 49ers were walloped by the Green Bay Packers 34-17 on Thursday night at Levi's Stadium, dropping them to 4-5 overall. While there seems to be no reprieve in sight for Kyle Shanahan's battered team, rookie Javon Kinlaw isn't losing faith.

After Aaron Rodgers torched the 49ers, Kinlaw posted a tweet promising they won't stay down.

The easiest dog to pick on is the wounded one. But you can’t keep him down for too long. Just watch💯 — Kinlaw☝🏿🇹🇹 (@JavonKinlaw) November 6, 2020

While the 49ers' locker room still has faith they can patch things together and make a playoff run with Jimmy Garoppolo, George Kittle and others sidelined, reality is starting to set in.

The 49ers will face the New Orleans Saints next Sunday, and a loss there would drop them to 4-6 and make a playoff run increasingly unlikely.

The 49ers entered the season with Super Bowl revenge on their mind. But they stumbled out of the gates and injuries plagued them from the opening kick-off.

The 2021 49ers should be in a good position to get back to the top of the NFC West, but the sun is setting on the 2020 edition of the 49ers.

Download and subscribe to the 49ers Talk Podcast