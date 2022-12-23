Javon Kinlaw officially activated off 49ers injured reserve for Week 16 clash

49ers officially activate Kinlaw off injured reserve originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

As expected, the 49ers officially activated defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw off injured reserve on Friday.

“I expect him to be up,” Shanahan said after practice Thursday. “He had a real good [Wednesday] practice. And everything was light today. But he had a good week and no setbacks, and [we are] real excited to see him out there.”

Kinlaw hasn’t played since Week 3 due to an injury on his surgically reconstructed knee that has followed him around for most of his career.

San Francisco opened Kinlaw’s practice window this week, and he passed the team's test to become the seventh 49ers player activated off injured reserve this season. That leaves the 49ers with just one of the eight players allowed to be activated off injured reserve per season, a designation likely to be reserved for injured running back Elijah Mitchell.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, receiver Deebo Samuel and defensive lineman Kevin Givens have all been officially ruled out for Saturday’s matchup against the Commanders.

Running back Jordan Mason, cornerback Charvarius Ward, defensive back Tarvarius Moore, defensive lineman Kerry Hyder and cornerback Ambry Thomas are all listed as questionable.

