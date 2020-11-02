Javon Kinlaw has no time for Twitter critic after 49ers' loss to Seahawks

Kinlaw has no time for Twitter criticism after 49ers' loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Javon Kinlaw had no time for a critic on Twitter after the 49ers' 37-27 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

Kinlaw called a 49ers fan who tweeted that the rookie defensive tackle struggled defending the run "blind [as f--k]."

That was succinct.

Kinlaw recorded just one tackle Sunday, but the 49ers' defense limited the Seahawks to 101 rushing yards (and 3.6 yards per attempt) in the loss. The 49ers struggled far more against quarterback Russell Wilson.

Wilson completed 27 of 37 passes for 261 yards and four touchdown passes, with wide receiver DK Metcalf accounting for 161 of those yards and two of those TDs. The 49ers sacked Wilson twice in their second straight multi-sack game, but Wilson was only hit three times.

Kinlaw is yet to record a sack this season, and he last recorded a QB hit -- his only one of the season -- in Week 3. Still, 49ers defensive coordinator said leading up to Sunday's game that Kinlaw's development is right on track.

“What's encouraging about him is he's recognizing when he could have done better on a play and you're not seeing the same mistake twice," Saleh said of Kinlaw. "When they're able to recognize it on the fly like that and make a self in-game adjustment, you know that those players have a chance to be very special.”

That sounds like the kind of feedback Kinlaw would have time for.