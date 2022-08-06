What Javon Kinlaw needs to show 49ers' DeMeco Ryans in training camp

What Ryans is looking to see from 'special talent' Kinlaw originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has high expectations for defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw heading into the 2022 NFL season.

As the 49ers slowly ease Kinlaw back into action as he recovers from his ACL surgery, Ryans has been focusing on the defensive tackle's form in training camp.

"I tell him every day I walk by him and just say 'technique, technique, technique'," Ryans said to reporters. "That's the main thing."

That said, Ryans believes that if Kinlaw can focus on honing his technique, he can reach new heights.

"Kinlaw is a special player, special talent," Ryans said. He also continued to say that despite it being a while since Kinlaw last saw live action, Ryans likes where Kinlaw is.

"He's not pressing, he's not trying to do too much. He has the right mindset every day to go out and get better," Ryans said. "I'm seeing that from him in the individual drills and also in the team drills, he's done a good job these past couple days."

Despite appearing in just four games last season after undergoing surgery to repair his ACL, Kinlaw looks like he is on track to be the impact player the 49ers know him to be. Teammate Mike McGlinchey thinks Kinlaw looks "unbelievable" while Nick Bosa said that he can't "wait to play" with the 49ers' first-round pick in 2020.

Considering how well highly his teammates and coaches have talked about Kinlaw during training camp, it's no surprise that he could be in for a bounce-back season, especially with a revamped and potentially more effective defensive unit.

The 49ers would have no problem seeing him do just that.

