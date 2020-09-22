Javon Kinlaw mimicking Nick Bosa's pass-rush move shows star potential

Kinlaw copying Bosa's move shows star potential for 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Just two games into his rookie season, the 49ers now have to rely on rookie Javon Kinlaw to help anchor a banged-up defensive front.

After Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas suffered torn ACLs in the 49ers' Week 2 win over the Jets, the once-vaunted defensive front has lost much of its bite.

But all is not lost for the 49ers. Kinlaw has looked solid in his first two games, and NFL Media's Brian Baldinger saw reason for the 49ers to be excited about Kinlaw's early progress. An early rep against the Jets showed Kinlaw using the same pass-rush technique as Bosa, something the rookie didn't feature while at South Carolina.

.@49ers @JavonKinlaw is coming. He is learning! Not many defensive lineman know how to rush the QB coming from college. But this player is applying new moves and techniques quickly. I love the process of watching growth #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/4z41nc9aCQ — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) September 22, 2020

That is impressive for KInlaw to be able to replicate Bosa's technique in the short time they have been teammates.

With Bosa and Thomas out for the season, the 49er signed former Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions defensive end Ziggy Ansah to help fill in, and could promote Dion Jordan from the practice squad if further reinforcements are needed.

The 49ers' defense led them to the Super Bowl last season. But with Bosa, Thomas and Dee Ford injured, and DeForest Buckner now in Indianapolis, it will be up to quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and the offense to shoulder a heavy load to keep the defending NFC champions in the playoff hunt.

Kinlaw's development timeline has been moved up by injuries. The 49ers need now, and he's already showing he has the ability to be a disruptive force in the middle of that new-look line.

His first chance to shine will come Sunday when the 49ers face the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.