Javon Kinlaw might need season-ending knee surgery

Defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw has played 18 games since the 49ers made him the 14th overall choice in the 2020 draft. Kinlaw injured his knee in a Dec. 20 game against the Cowboys that required multiple offseason procedures.

Yet, Kinlaw continues to have knee issues.

Kinlaw has yet to have a full practice this season. He didn’t practice at all last week and is out again Wednesday.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan revealed Wednesday that Kinlaw might require season-ending surgery.

“Right now, he’s down in [Los Angeles], trying to figure that out, whether he’s going to get surgery or not, and what kind of surgery,” Shanahan said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “And I think we’ll get some news on that pretty soon.”

Kinlaw has eight tackles in four games this season.

The 49ers also are practicing without linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (concussion), defensive end Dee Ford (concussion), defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (calf), receiver Deebo Samuel (calf), safety Jaquiski Tartt (knee) and left tackle Trent Williams (ankle).

