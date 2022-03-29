Javon Kinlaw looks 'healthiest' he's been with 49ers, Kyle Shanahan states

Shanahan excited by Kinlaw, who appears healthier than ever originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

PALM BEACH, Fla. — Kyle Shanahan is hopeful that Javon Kinlaw’s best days are right ahead him.



The 49ers' head coach knows that in the absence of D.J. Jones, who signed with the Denver Broncos, Kinlaw’s health is of the utmost importance. The sizable defensive tackle has been at the team facility rehabbing after a second procedure on his knee, and Shanahan is encouraged by what he recently witnessed.

“I see him every day working outside my window,” Shanahan said Tuesday while at the NFL Annual Meetings. “This is the healthiest I’ve seen him since he’s been here. I really think he fixed some of the things that were issues and I’m as excited for him as anyone.”

While Shanahan did not have details on a timeline for Kinlaw’s return, the coach is hopeful that the defensive tackle will be able to become a reliable part of the 49ers' defensive line rotation alongside Arik Armstead on the interior of the line.

In his first two seasons since being drafted as the No. 14 overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, Kinlaw has only appeared 18 games, 14 of which were in his rookie season. The lineman has recorded 1.5 quarterback sacks and 41 total tackles, 15 solo and three for a loss.

When on the field, Kinlaw has been effective as a run stopper, as his giant frame and long arms provide an effective obstacle for opposing running backs. Now the pressure is on the 24-year old to be available in 2022, especially without Jones on the roster.

Shanahan explained that the club was lucky to have been able to retain Jones through the 2021 season especially considering Kinlaw’s health.

The 49ers had expected the 27-year old to have priced himself out of the 49ers budget last season, but with a restricted salary cap due to lower COVID-19 revenue, the five-year veteran returned on a one-year deal prior to his departure to the AFC West.

Now it is Kinlaw’s time to show why he was the top pick by the 49ers in the 2020 draft.

