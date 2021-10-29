The 49ers ruled defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw out for this week on their injury report and head coach Kyle Shanahan ruled him out for the rest of the season at his press conference.

Shanahan said that Kinlaw will have season-ending knee surgery. Kinlaw did not play last weekend and the decision to have the surgery came this week.

“There’s lot things went into it and what they found. Good news is they think they solved the problem,” Shanahan said, via Cam Inman of the San Jose Mercury News.

Kinlaw also missed Week One and had eight tackles and a quarterback hit in his four appearances this season.

Javon Kinlaw to have knee surgery, miss remainder of the season originally appeared on Pro Football Talk