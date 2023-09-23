Javon Kinlaw finally healthy and making an impact for the 49ers
The 49ers spent the 14th overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft on defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw, and after his first three seasons that looked like a mistake: Kinlaw just couldn't stay healthy, playing 24 games and missing 26 games over his first three NFL seasons.
But this year Kinlaw has played in all three games for the 3-0 49ers, and he has made a big impact on their excellent defense. He says it's what he thought he could have been doing all along, if not for the injuries.
“I’m healthy, that plays a big part in it,” Kinlaw said, via NBCSportsBayArea.com. “It’s awesome just being out there as a whole situation.”
Teammate Nick Bosa says the 49ers knew Kinlaw would be a force if he could stay healthy.
“He’s just been healthy,” Bosa said. “And really good offseason of training so he’s able to use the tools that he has. I think he’s going to keep ascending.”
The 49ers did not pick up Kinlaw's fifth-year option, meaning he'll be a free agent in March. He's putting himself in a position where he'll be a sought-after player, if he can stay healthy for the rest of the year.